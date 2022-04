Marillion frontman Steve Hogarth on the inspiration for the band's new album An Hour Before It’s Dark, working with choirs, and 33 years as the new boy. He joined British progressive rock superstars Marillion in 1989, and yet to many people Steve Hogarth is still the ‘new boy’. With the band’s latest album An Hour Before It’s Dark just released, he talks about spending half his life in the group, and tackling climate change and the pandemic in lyric form when you’re really trying to steer clear of it.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO