ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Soaking rain to drench New Jersey into afternoon; storms expected Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUopK_0f0rBQv100

Heavy rain is expected to drench parts of New Jersey into this afternoon, with storms possible Thursday as well.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the rain could last until the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s.

Tonight is expected to be dry but with cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures should cool into the upper-40s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

Thursday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the low-50s. More rain is expected throughout the day, with thunderstorms possible. The evening commute could be messy. Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid-40s.

Friday should see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low-50s. Friday night should see some clouds, with overnight temperatures in the high-40s.

The weekend should see temperatures in the high-50s and low-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcflc_0f0rBQv100

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Storm Watch#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy