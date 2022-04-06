STORM WATCH: Soaking rain to drench New Jersey into afternoon; storms expected Thursday

Heavy rain is expected to drench parts of New Jersey into this afternoon, with storms possible Thursday as well.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the rain could last until the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s.

Tonight is expected to be dry but with cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures should cool into the upper-40s.

Thursday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the low-50s. More rain is expected throughout the day, with thunderstorms possible. The evening commute could be messy. Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid-40s.

Friday should see mostly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low-50s. Friday night should see some clouds, with overnight temperatures in the high-40s.

The weekend should see temperatures in the high-50s and low-60s.