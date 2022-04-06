Fire Destroys Garage and Shed in Willmar

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin residence was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to 79 Buffalo Street in the City of Franklin at 12:49 a.m. Upon the arrival of the first unit at 12:54 a.m., there was significant fire coming from...
A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned. Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday "for a report of a student who had been burned on campus."
SPRINGFIELD — Crews were called to a garage fire at the 3000 block of East High Street in Springfield. Crews were dispatched to the fire just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Clark County dispatch. Video from the scene shows multiple fire engines and a Harmony Township medic on...
COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire destroyed a Cowpens restaurant Sunday morning. The Converse Fire Department’s fire chief said a call came in at 10:51 a.m. to a fire at the Wagon Wheel Fish Camp on Wagon Wheel Road. They arrived five minutes of the call. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming out of […]
Chester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called to a rural Olmsted County residence Tuesday to deal with a garage fire. It was reported around 7:00 pm at a residence in the 1900 block of Whispering Lane SE, which is south of Chester. The owner had been soldering...
PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters and police responded to a 911 call Monday, as a structure fire in the Town of Pendleton was reported around 11 a.m. The units arrived at 5497 Mapleton Rd. and observed the attached garage was fully on fire, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. The blaze moved through the […]
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire crews responded to a blaze that leveled an unattached garage in the city Sunday morning. The Department says that at 7:26 a.m, firefighters responded to a report of an unattached garage on fire at 610 11th St. S. The first fire crew on scene reported...
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A sawmill in Middlefield went up in flames around 10 p.m. Thursday. It happened on the 1700 block of Kinsman Road, behind Troymill stock lumber company. The sawmill is a total loss and the fire is under investigation. Multiple fire departments from Geauga and Trumbull...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Springhill Avenue was shut down for a while on Friday after a shed in the backyard of a home caught fire. A section of the road was closed for an hour as the firefighters battled the flames. No injuries were reported.
OCEANSIDE — Four adults were displaced overnight after a fire spread from the garage into a home near Marlado Highlands Park. Firefighters responded to a single-story house with heavy smoke, flames coming from the garage and “an involved vehicle in the front driveway” of a home near the end Willow Tree Court at 6:13 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott.
Fire crews were called to a garage fire Friday in Robeson Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. A detached three-car garage in the 100 block of Leighton Lane was reportedly on fire, according to emergency reports. Most of the crews had just finished with a brush fire along Interstate 176 in...
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine Fire Department were dispatched just after midnight Saturday to a garage on fire near Rode Avenue and Harriet Street. Upon arrival, Firefighters breached the overhead door to attack the fire while other crews attacked the fire from the opposite side of the exterior.
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A garage fire in the Foothills Junction Neighborhood of Roseville was knocked down, said the Roseville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to a single-family home with a fire burning in the garage. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain the damage to the garage.
One person was reported to have been transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their injuries wasn’t mentioned.
Another person was treated at the scene for injuries sustained during the incident.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus firefighters were called to a storage shed fire at 625 Parkway Drive at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a 10-foot by 10-foot storage structure fully engulfed in the backyard of the home, said Capt. Mike Wilson, Columbus Fire Department spokesman. An adult...
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 5:30 p.m.:. On Thursday evening, deputies identified the two individuals involved in a deadly Albany rollover crash. Zachary Downs, 30, of Bethel was killed in the crash, and Jordan Bennett, 35, of Albany had minor injuries, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
A man's body was found inside a burning RV parked in Ventura Thursday morning.Firefighters responded to reports of a burning RV parked on Main Street and Hartman Drive at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday and immediately began an aggressive attack to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings, according to Ventura Fire officials. When the flames were put out, firefighters made an unfortunate discovery — an adult male found dead inside the vehicle.The man's identity has not been released, and it's not known if he was living in the RV.A bystander, also male, who was trying to help at the time of the fire, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0