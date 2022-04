The US 12 Heritage Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at Jilly Beans Coffee House on March 12 for a morning meeting. Each year, the US 12 Heritage Trail chapter presents the DAR Community Service Awards to individuals for contributions to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary service and community activities. The local chapter represents Branch and Hillsdale counties.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO