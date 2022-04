Natrona County High School athlete Alesha Lane will continue her track and field career at New Mexico State in Las Cruces. There wasn't a shortage of schools that were interested in Lane who is the defending 4A state champion in the discus throw with a winning toss of 131 feet 3 inches which was a personal record. Lane took 3rd at state in the shot put going 41 feet 2 inches. She also won the indoor state championship in the shot at 41 feet and a quarter inch. This season, Lane has won the KW Quad meet and the NC Early Bird Meet in both the shot at the discus.

