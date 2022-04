The City of Monroe will plant 153 trees this spring as it looks to infill areas hardest hit by the severe storm that ravaged the region last August. On Monday, Monroe City Council unanimously approved an expenditure of up to $28,000 for the purchase of 156 trees from North Branch Nursery, Inc. of Pemberville, Ohio, for the city's 2022 Sprint Planting Program. Three of these trees are spares to be held for last-minute additions, but the rest will be planted at 126 locations across the city.

MONROE, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO