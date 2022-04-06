ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian artillery kills two people at Ukrainian aid distribution point - Donetsk governor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 6 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said at least two civilians were killed and five wounded on Wednesday when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.

In an online post, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos of the alleged attack which showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

"At the moment it's known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land," Kyrylenko wrote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reuters was unable immediately to verify Kyrlyenko's account of the incident.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

