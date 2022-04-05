ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent talks about the success of ‘Give Them Lala’

By Monica Cooper
CW33 NewsFix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala Kent said it was an honor to work with Bruce Willis in the movie “Hard Kill.”...

cw33.com

