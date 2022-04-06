ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Mayoral Bombshell Dropped at Shreveport GOP Luncheon

By Erin McCarty
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about high political drama. The Caddo Parish GOP hosted the groups' regular monthly meeting and invited the 3 republican candidates for Shreveport Mayor to speak to the gathering. Local Attorney Tom Arceneaux, Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez and retired SPD officer Jim Taliaferro spoke in that order to...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Who is running for Shreveport Mayor? 6 already declared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the Shreveport Mayor’s race in November won’t open until July, but that has not stopped at least six candidates from declaring their intent to run for the office. Two Caddo Parish Commissioners, a former city council member, a retired police officer,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
New Jersey Globe

Kelley will challenge interim Rockaway mayor in GOP primary

A special election for mayor of Rockaway Township will feature a Republican primary faceoff between interim incumbent Joe Jackson and former Councilman Tucker Kelley. Jackson became mayor last month following the resignation of Michael Puzio. He had been serving as council president. Kelley claimed the “Regular Republican Organization” banner by...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Kiss Country 93.7

What’s the Cost to Move Confederate Monument Out of Shreveport?

Caddo Parish leaders have signed off on a contract to move the Confederate Monument from in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. Energy Products and Services Corporation of Tampa, Florida has won the bid to move the structure from the courthouse property to the Battle of Pleasant Hill battlefield site, which is privately owned property in DeSoto Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Republicans#Democrats#Shreveport Gop#Spd#Superior Bar#The Republican Party
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KEYT

‘Young Republicans might not be marching in the streets, but they are mobilizing’: Gen Z Republicans express optimism ahead of midterms

Karly Matthews is a climate activist. She’s also a Republican. The 24-year-old Pennsylvanian — who serves as the communications director for the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental group — often gets pushback from both Democrats and Republicans who say her beliefs are contradictory. “At this point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump Georgia rally aims to pump up Perdue, Walker

Former President Donald Trump returns to the crucial battleground state of Georgia Saturday to hold a campaign-style rally in support of the slate of candidates he’s endorsed in the Peach State. Among those speaking at the rally northeast of Atlanta in Commerce, Georgia, will be the two Republican candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy