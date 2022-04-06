STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays

Closings & Delays

MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools across the Miami Valley are delayed this morning as fog covers the area.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group