The St. Louis Blues welcome the Seattle Kraken back to town tonight and look to extend their point streak to six games in the process. The Blues have won four of their last five games and have not lost in regulation since they hosted the Carolina Hurricanes on March 26 in a 7-2 loss. Tonight’s matchup will be another favorable one if the club can put together another strong performance against a lower-ranked team in the NHL.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO