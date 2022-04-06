ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Johansen, Predators defeat Wild to gain ground in Central Division

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE -- Ryan Johansen scored his first NHL hat trick, Juuse Saros made 47 saves, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Johansen gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 13:52 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Filip Forsberg at the...

www.nhl.com

NHL

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

NHL Thursday best bets: Predators to pounce on undermanned Senators

We have a juicy 10-game slate to look forward to Thursday night. Believe it or not, there's plenty of value in backing a pair of 40-win teams against bottom-dwellers. Sabres (+270) @ Hurricanes (-340) The Hurricanes have dropped consecutive games, including a 4-2 defeat to these Sabres just a couple...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Carlson helps Capitals top Lightning, gain in wild card

WASHINGTON -- John Carlson scored two power-play goals and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, giving him 1,401 NHL points (773 goals, 628 assists) in 1,265 games for...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

MTL@NJD: What you need to know

NEWARK - The Canadiens begin their final multi-game road trip of the season with a stop at Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Habs left for the Garden State on Wednesday after losing to the Senators at the Bell Centre the night before. In that game, Brendan Gallagher marked his return from an eight-game absence by scoring just 2:31 after the opening puck drop, but Montreal would only hold the lead for a shade under 13 minutes in the game. Justin Barron and Cole Caufield each scored an equalizer in the second period in response to goals by Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, respectively, but Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take it by a 6-3 margin.
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes lose to Sabres, give up ground in Metropolitan

BUFFALO -- The Carolina Hurricanes gave up ground in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Staal had two assists for the Hurricanes (45-17-8), who have lost two in a row and lead the New York Rangers by two points for first place in the division. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HE'S PLAYING AT A VERY HIGH LEVEL'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's tilt with the Sharks. "The goals against before this road trip were too high. It's hard to win when you're letting in three or four every night. It's a tough league to score in and when you let in three or four a night, it's going to be tough to come back. Obviously, the goals against are better on this trip."
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout loss to the Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning figured they'd had broken out of their funk when they won four-straight games a week ago to end a three-game losing skid. "I thought we'd kind of turned a corner a bit," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Clearly, we haven't." The Lightning were left with...
TAMPA, FL
KEYT

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
NHL

Predators Reassign Defenseman Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Heads to Ottawa to Take on Senators Thursday Night at 6 p.m. CT. Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL). Tennyson, 31 (4/23/90), has tallied three assists in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Recap: Gagner scores twice for Red Wings in 3-1 win over Jets

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner has joined an exclusive club. Gagner recorded his 500th career point with a first-period goal, then added another tally late in the third as the Red Wings beat the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1, at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night. Gagner's first goal put Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators vs. Predators, April 7

The set-up The Sens (26-37-5) take a three-game winning streak into tonight's contest after back-to-back wins over Detroit and a 6-3 victory in Montreal Tuesday night. Nashville (40-25-4) beat Minnesota 6-2 at home Tuesday and currently own the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Preds sit four points ahead of Vegas, who are on the outside looking in, and have three games in hand on the Golden Knights.
NASHVILLE, TN

