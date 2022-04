Nashville Defenseman Talks New Team, Surroundings on Recent Episode of Preds Official Podcast. Moving across the country for anyone can be a jarring experience, but to do so with short notice provides even more hurdles to jump over. That's exactly what Jeremy Lauzon experienced last month, and the Nashville Predators newcomer can now call Middle Tennessee home after he was acquired from Seattle prior to the Trade Deadline.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO