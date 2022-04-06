ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP candidates decline debates

By Hannah Demissie
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOBYr_0f0q68vd00

Republican candidates are shying away from the debate stage as the midterm elections approach.

Over a half dozen GOP candidates in crucial state and federal races have either skipped out on or not committed to primary debates.

Joe Lombardo, a gubernatorial candidate in Nevada, turned down a chance to debate in January. In Nebraska, Jim Pillen, another gubernatorial candidate, turned down offers to debate his opponents in March, telling ABC News debates amount to "political theater."

In Pennsylvania, Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz did not take part in the first GOP Senate primary debate in January, citing a "prior commitment."

And the frontrunner in the GOP Senate primary debate in Georgia is Herschel Walker , who said he won't debate his primary opponents and is instead focused on facing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on the debate stage in the general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AHlx_0f0q68vd00
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP - PHOTO: Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022.

"We have always strongly encouraged all candidates to participate in our debates," said Lauri Strauss, executive director of the Atlanta Press Club, which is organizing 15 primary debates in Georgia.

When candidates choose not to participate, there are ripple effects.

In North Carolina, Republican representative and Senate candidate Ted Budd declined to take part in a primary debate in February and said he won't attend one scheduled for April.

When word spread that Budd was not participating in the debate this month, GOP Senate candidate and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory pulled out too, saying he would only debate if Budd did. Once McCrory dropped out, that left only one candidate and The North Carolina Faith and Freedom Coalition, which was organizing the debate, decided to cancel it altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeUch_0f0q68vd00
Bryan Woolston/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaking in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2019.

In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also decided not to attend the state's March GOP gubernatorial primary debate. Jill Zimon, executive director of the Ohio Debate Commission, said once DeWine made it public that he would not participate, former Rep. Jim Renacci's campaign told the Ohio Debate Commission that Renacci would not attend unless DeWine changed his mind.

Asked why the governor declined the invitation, DeWine's campaign told ABC News that he "is the most publicly accessible governor in Ohio history" and that Ohioans already know where he stands on the issues.

Richard Davis, the president of the State Debate Coalition and co-founder of the Utah Debate Commission, said Republican candidates are becoming more "empowered" to refuse traditional debates.

MORE: RNC threatens to 'prohibit' future nominees from participating in commission-run debates

The Republican National Committee's continuous threats to bar their party's presidential nominees from participating in debates organized by the Presidential Debate Commission, he said, has encouraged other Republican candidates to set debate requirements in exchange for their participation.

"[Republicans believe they] can set the ground rules and say that organizations that run debates…are biased."

While Republicans have been declining debates in eyebrow raising numbers, Democrats are not immune.

In Pennsylvania, the frontrunner in the Democratic Senate race Lt. Gov. John Fetterman did not take part in the first primary debate Sunday and instead met with voters in rural Pennsylvania. Fetterman's campaign, however, said he has committed to three other upcoming debates.

As more candidates skip out on debates or dictate the conditions under which they will appear, Both Davis and Strauss believe candidates are shirking an important public service for voters.

"How can someone run for office and want to be elected if they're not willing to debate their opponents and let the public know what they stand for?" Strauss said.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Joe Lombardo
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop Senate#Democrats#Gop#Democratic#Ap#U S Senate#The Atlanta Press Club
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy