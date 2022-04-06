The Rookie - Episode 4.18...

THE TEAM HUNTS FOR A TERRORIST TARGETING THE CITY’S OIL DERRICKS WITH DEADLY EXPLOSIONS, ON “S.W.A.T.,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17. “Cry Foul” – When a series of deadly explosions hits oil derricks across Los Angeles, SWAT teams up to hunt down an activist-turned-terrorist. Also, Deacon and his wife, Annie (Bre Blair), work to free a reformed drug dealer who they believe was sent away for a murder he didn’t commit, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
