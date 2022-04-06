ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Rookie - Episode 4.18...

spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turns deadly, the...

gallery.spoilertv.com

94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
StaceyNHerrera

Love bombing can be a form of partner abuse

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Several years ago, I met a guy and quickly fell in love. We’d met online and chatted for months before meeting in person. And to my happy surprise, he was everything that I imagined he’d be. He was exceptionally handsome, well-mannered, with a perfect smile, and more charisma than one man should have.
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

The Rookie spinoff casts Ozark star Felix Solis

The Rookie's proposed spin-off based around new character Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) has just added Felix Solis (Ozark) and Kat Foster ('Til Death) to the cast. Solis and Foster will join Nash and the rest of the cast for a two-episode backdoor pilot in The Rookie, which is currently airing its fourth season.
TV SERIES
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Divorce Demands Confidence

Bride and groomPhoto by Hanna Auramenka from Pexels. Children need their parents to act like adults in divorce. Unfortunately, this demands considerable confidence. The ability to rise above immaturity, hurt feelings, and retribution. And to remember divorce is an unfortunate result of exhausting other options.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FanSided

Watch The Rookie Season 4, Episode 16 live online

Officer Thorsen becomes a suspect in another murder case on The Rookie Season 4, Episode 16. Don’t miss a beat of tonight’s episode. When Officer Thorsen first came in as a rookie, we knew there was some big backstory. That was quickly revealed. He was accused of murder, although he was acquitted. Since then, he decided to join the force in an attempt to bring change.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spoilertv.com

Billions - Episode 6.12 -...

The discovery of Prince’s true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet, one final all-in gamble that will see the loser sent to prison. Season finale.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5....

When Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn. Then, the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries. Meanwhile, Raptor faces a devastating reality when his mother’s condition worsens.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.19 - Grand Theft Scooter - Press Release

“Grand Theft Scooter” – Beverly decides to join Adam and Brea on their much-anticipated beachside vacation in Miami to take of care of Pops’ possessions at his Florida condominium. Meanwhile, Barry’s celebratory joy after acing the MCAT is short-lived after Erica becomes the local hero when she saves a man from choking at the mall food court on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.17 - Cry Foul - Press Release

THE TEAM HUNTS FOR A TERRORIST TARGETING THE CITY’S OIL DERRICKS WITH DEADLY EXPLOSIONS, ON “S.W.A.T.,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17. “Cry Foul” – When a series of deadly explosions hits oil derricks across Los Angeles, SWAT teams up to hunt down an activist-turned-terrorist. Also, Deacon and his wife, Annie (Bre Blair), work to free a reformed drug dealer who they believe was sent away for a murder he didn’t commit, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spoilertv.com

FBI - Episode 4.17 - One Night Stand - Press Release

THE TEAM SEARCHES FOR A MURDER SUSPECT LINKED TO THE DRUG TRADE, WHEN A YOUNG COUPLE IS FOUND DEAD IN A NEW YORK CITY PARK AFTER RETURNING FROM AN INTERNATIONAL TRIP, ON “FBI,” TUESDAY, APRIL 12. “One Night Stand” – When a young couple is found murdered in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Disturbing Details of Hope Solo DUI Arrest Surface in Police Report

Disturbing new details of Hope Solo's arrest have surfaced after the former U.S. soccer player, 40, was accused of driving under the influence late last month. Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, in North Carolina after a passerby noticed she had been "passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour" with the engine of the car running, according to a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained by Us Weekly.
CELEBRITIES

Community Policy