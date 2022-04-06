ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai to Start Another Round of Citywide COVID Tests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will ask all 26 million residents to take another round of COVID-19 tests, a city official said on Wednesday, adding that lockdown curbs would continue until the exercise is complete. Some residents...

Country
China
