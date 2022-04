MILWAUKEE - Absentee ballots for the April 5 elections are on their way to voters, but options for returning those ballots are changing. The 24/7 drop boxes that voters may be used to are now covered and locked. A judge ruled they are illegal in a case that is still working its way through the court system. However, there is one type of drop box that is allowed – and Milwaukee plans to let voters use it.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO