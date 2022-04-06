ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French Election Poll: Macron to Beat Le Pen but Le Pen Gains Ground

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in the country's presidential election later this month, though Le Pen has gained ground...

www.usnews.com

The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ohmymag.co.uk

Emmanuel Macron: Does the French President wear a wig?

On Monday, March 14, an article was published on a blog called Mediapart which has since been deleted. This blog offers a space for personal contributions called the Club, which is both a blogging platform and a social network. Even though ‘each Mediapart subscriber has the possibility to edit and...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
The Week

France's Macron says he wants EU Russian oil and coal ban 'this week' after Bucha 'war crimes'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said "his wish" is to see the European Union enact a total blockade on Russian oil and gas "this week" in response to Moscow's "war crimes" in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, a Kyiv suburb. There are "very clear signs of war crimes" in Bucha, and "it's pretty established that it's the Russian army" that was responsible for the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Macron told French broadcaster France Inter. "We can't let it slide."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

France's President Macron must lead the way to peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has widened the divide between Russia and the West and threatened the security of Europe. With talks between Moscow and Kyiv so far failing to produce a negotiated settlement, and President Biden favoring unhelpful escalatory rhetoric, it is hard to imagine what the endgame of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will look like. Historian Niall Ferguson has even suggested that Washington is trying to prolong the conflict to bleed Moscow of blood and treasure. Some have hoped that Israel or China might facilitate an agreement to end the war, but neither can guarantee that a resolution to the conflict would protect Russia's long-term interests.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU orders 19 Russian diplomats to leave Belgium

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Union has declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium, the bloc said, joining EU members in expelling envoys. "Based on the decision by High Representative Josep...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Putin Is the Only Leader They’ve Known. And They’re Done With Him.

ISTANBUL — At a hostel down a cobblestoned street not far from Istanbul’s fabled mosques and cathedrals, a young Russian restaurant worker named Misha was smoking cigarettes on the balcony. Misha quit his job on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, swiftly packed his bags and left Moscow without...
POLITICS
AFP

France's Macron targets poll rival Le Pen over ties to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accused his far-right election rival Marine Le Pen of being too close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, denying he had indulged the Kremlin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Macron has kept up dialogue with Putin even after the launch of the Russian invasion on February 24 but said that it was at the request of President Volodymyr Zelensky who believed such talks were still useful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

