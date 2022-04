Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission. People with Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia that affects memory and, in time, basic daily functioning, have the same emotional needs as everyone else. It can be intensely frustrating and disorienting to lose one’s abilities. Luckily, simple, soothing activities can offer a respite from the difficulties of navigating the world, providing both pleasure and a sense of accomplishment. The key is finding pastimes that are engaging but not distressingly challenging. If you...

NFL ・ 24 DAYS AGO