L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

Los Angeles (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg. Los Angeles (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Ohtani in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rendon in the 6th. 1-ran for Bellinger in the 7th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles (A)...

Larry Brown Sports

Julio Urias’ velocity becoming concern for Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers overextended Julio Urias in last year’s postseason, and the early returns on Urias this spring are not too encouraging either. The Dodgers left-hander had a rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League play Monday. Urias got knocked around for five earned runs on six hits and three walks in just two innings pitched.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Four-Time All-Star Reliever to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers are never afraid to take a chance on a pitcher that might still have some quality innings left in him. After all, LA ran out of pitching last year and as Andrew Friedman discussed during the Tuesday game of the Freeway Series this week, having enough pitching is always his number one concern.
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Time Out Global

The best rooftop restaurants in L.A.

Because rooftop bars aren't the only way to enjoy breathtaking views. When it comes to Los Angeles rooftops, restaurants and bars are as alike as apples and oranges: Sure, they both get the job done, but in entirely different ways. Unlike many of best L.A. rooftop bars in the city, these mostly open-air rooftop eateries offer excellent (rather than merely passable) food, gorgeous views and, in most cases, basically require a reservation to nab a table. More than a handful are in the skyscrapers of Downtown, and some are better suited for a breezy brunch than a romantic dinner. In rareified air, things get pricey fast, so budget accordingly before enjoying a meal at one of L.A.'s best-in-class rooftop restaurants.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Streetsblog L.A. Endorses United to House L.A. Initiative

Streetsblog Los Angeles is pleased to endorse United to House L.A., the ballot initiative that would build and preserve affordable housing in the city of Los Angeles. Using a new tax on high-end property sales, the initiative would generate an estimated $8 billion over ten years, which proponents are calling “the largest long-term housing funding ever considered in the city of Los Angeles.”
dodgerblue.com

Freeway Series Preview: Dodgers Look To Avoid Being Swept By Angels

After dropping the first two in the three-game exhibition Freeway Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have one more chance to pick up a win as they close out their 2022 Spring Training schedule ahead of an Opening Day matchup on April 8. Bobby Miller, the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, takes...
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Rockies in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
