Miami Heat forward/center Markieff Morris (hip) is expected to play on Tuesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Morris is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play on Tuesday. Morris started and scored 10 points with 3 boards, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a pair of 3-pointers on Sunday in 26 minutes. However, P.J. Tucker (knee) is expected to return on Tuesday, which will likely send Morris back to the bench.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO