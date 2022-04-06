ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hancock spoke about crypto in front of a fake fire and the jokes wrote themselves

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Matt Hancock shared a clip of himself explaining cryptocurrency with a backdrop of a fireplace screensaver – and people were confused.

The clip comes as Rishi Sunak announced a shock new direction into cryptocurrency with a HM Treasury NFT.

The official account tweeted on Monday: "Chancellor @RishiSunak has asked @RoyalMintUK to create an NFT to be issued by the summer. This decision shows the forward-looking approach we are determined to take towards cryptoassets in the UK."

Now Hancock has taken to the scene with claims that the online currency is a "force for good" and will "make financial systems more transparent and reduce crime."

Speaking at the London Crypto Club, he said: "Cryptocurrencies are a force for good in the world. Bad people are going to use all sorts of currencies and have since currencies were invented.

"That is also true of cryptocurrencies. But the advantage of a currency that is based on the blockchain is that if you get the regulatory piece right, then you get more transparency, not less, and the FBI have recently proved this in the states, which was excellent," said Hancock.

"So when it comes to things like sanctions, you can see the flow of money. And of course, there are dark corners that make this more challenging, but the mass market is a force for good, and so, there is a need to be making this argument."

As you can probably imagine, the jokes wrote themselves. Twitter users turned to the platform and the roasts, jokes and memes rolled in.

One humoured, "The visual definition of substance: Matt Hancock babbling about Crypto in front of a video of a burning log"

While another jested: "Perhaps it’s because he can’t afford actual heating? Another weird film from this utter weirdo."













Ouch.

