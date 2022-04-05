ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New medication provides protection against COVID-19 for immunocompromised

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith warmer weather moving in, that means its almost...

www.kfvs12.com

contagionlive.com

Booster Doses of mRNA Vaccines Protected Against Severe COVID-19 from Omicron

Recent booster shots of mRNA vaccines prevented severe infection, hospitalization and death during the Omicron wave of the pandemic, despite a higher rate of breakthrough infections than was seen during the Delta wave, a new study found. Booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided strong protection against hospitalization and death...
8 News Now

Increase in medical malpractice claims amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and 8 News Now gained some insight from a company that noticed a trend between COVID-19 and medical malpractice claims. Over the past two years, hospitals were inundated, and delays and disruptions in medical care have been a consequence […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
biospace.com

Experimental Interferon Could be New Weapon Against COVID-19 Hospitalization, Deaths

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announced that its single-dose therapeutic Peginterferon Lambda (Lambda) reduced the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by 50% in a predominantly vaccinated population. Eiger boasts the second-largest study to date in COVID-19 outpatients, with nearly 2,000 participants recruited from 12 sites in Brazil. The Phase III trial...
The Week

New trial provides 'no indication' ivermectin is 'clinically useful' in treating COVID-19

A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients. The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.
Fox 32 Chicago

New 'DASH' Covid-19 test provides PCR results in minutes

CHICAGO - A new type of COVID-19 test has received emergency approval from the FDA, and it could make it easier to get more accurate results even faster. Researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston developed the system that gives PCR results in just 15 minutes. The "DASH" device — short...
EVANSTON, IL
KFVS12

New SIH urgent care opens in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -A new urgent care center has come to Harrisburg. Leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare cut the ribbon to officially open the center on 901 S. Commercial Street. An SIH spokeswoman tells us the center helps meet their goal of giving rural communities better access to healthcare. “I...
HARRISBURG, IL
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE

