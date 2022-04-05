New medication provides protection against COVID-19 for immunocompromised

The White House has warned that starting Tuesday, it will phase out a COVID-19 program that reimburses doctors and medical providers the cost of testing, treating and vaccinating the uninsured. According to NBC News, the arrangement is set to end in early April - the result of a lack of...
Recent booster shots of mRNA vaccines prevented severe infection, hospitalization and death during the Omicron wave of the pandemic, despite a higher rate of breakthrough infections than was seen during the Delta wave, a new study found. Booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided strong protection against hospitalization and death...
INCREASED SNAP benefits could end in May if the Biden administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration currently in place. The White House has until April 15 to implement the extension. Without it, MILLIONS of families could see their monthly SNAP allotment decrease. Many states have already dropped...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and 8 News Now gained some insight from a company that noticed a trend between COVID-19 and medical malpractice claims. Over the past two years, hospitals were inundated, and delays and disruptions in medical care have been a consequence […]
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announced that its single-dose therapeutic Peginterferon Lambda (Lambda) reduced the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by 50% in a predominantly vaccinated population. Eiger boasts the second-largest study to date in COVID-19 outpatients, with nearly 2,000 participants recruited from 12 sites in Brazil. The Phase III trial...
The CEO of Pfizer said Sunday that a fourth dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine will be needed to strengthen the immune system to be able to fight off other variants of the virus that will inevitably come in the months and years ahead. “Many variants are coming, and...
A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients. The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.
CHICAGO - A new type of COVID-19 test has received emergency approval from the FDA, and it could make it easier to get more accurate results even faster. Researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston developed the system that gives PCR results in just 15 minutes. The "DASH" device — short...
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -A new urgent care center has come to Harrisburg. Leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare cut the ribbon to officially open the center on 901 S. Commercial Street. An SIH spokeswoman tells us the center helps meet their goal of giving rural communities better access to healthcare. “I...
WASHINGTON (KFVS) - This week, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) joined a bipartisan group of his colleagues in introducing legislation to help police, fire, emergency medical, and 911 personnel cope with the stresses of responding to crisis situations. The Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act of 2022 would establish mental health...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
