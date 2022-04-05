New medication provides protection against COVID-19 for immunocompromised

A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients. The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO