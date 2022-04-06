Attacking litter problems has begun in DeSoto County

DeSoto County teams have fanned out to unincorporated communities, wearing gloves and armed with grabbers, on a mission to clean up litter from roadsides and public areas.

More than 1,000 yards of trash — the equivalent of approximately 1,000 filled residential garbage carts — has been collected since last Friday, when the county put out dumpsters. On Saturday, April 2, teams also gathered to collect roadside trash, and more are scheduled to work this weekend.

DeSoto County Supervisor Ray Denison is a veteran roadside trash picker-upper. Not only does he attend special cleanup events, he has adopted litter pick-up as part of his lifestyle.

It nearly got him in a fight one Thanksgiving Day when he spotted a man dumping tires in his neighborhood.

“I came around the corner,” said Denison, a runner, “and I saw that tire rollin’.”

The District 3 elected official gave the man a chance to retrieve the tires from the ditch, but the wheel-discarder did not take kindly to the suggestion. Denison feared it might get physical.

He snapped a pic of the man’s license plate and vamoosed. Enforcement officials later “got him,” but Denison is no longer keen on direct confrontation.

Teams aren’t likely to be confronted. There’s strength in numbers.

DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, Keep DeSoto County Beautiful and DeSoto County Environmental Services have provided volunteers a cleanup kit for roadside collections. The kits include free garbage bags, gloves, trash grabbers and safety signs.

Officials placed 14 huge dumpsters in unincorporated communities across the county. They will stay in place through April 10 to encourage the disposal of stuff like old couches, broken hair dryers, stained carpet and plastic toys. The dumpsters are emptied and replaced as they fill up.

“(Litter is) a problem in the whole country,” DeSoto County Supervisor Ray Denison said. “I’d really like to see the county hire people, but that’s hard, too. People don’t aspire to be trash picker-uppers.” (Submitted)

“Keeping DeSoto County Beautiful is not only about appearances,” Board of Supervisors President Michael Lee said. “A clean community is also a safe community that everyone can be proud of.”

Horn Lake will hold its annual Pick It Up Y’all citywide cleanup 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, and volunteers will be served free pizza. Olive Branch will hold its litter cleanup day May 21, and miscellaneous organizations hold cleanup days throughout the year in Southaven “but we make every day important for this, as it is a revolving challenge,” Mayor Darren Musselwhite said.

Southaven aldermen recently raised the city littering fine from $500 to $1,000 per incident.

Meanwhile, a conviction for littering in an unincorporated part of the county starts with a maximum fine of $250 for a first offense but can include jail time and community service after multiple convictions.

Littering must be constantly policed to be halfway manageable, said Supervisor Denison, who has been a litter picker-upper his whole adult life.

“It’s just something you have to stay at,” he said. “It’s a problem in the whole country. I’d really like to see the county hire people, but that’s hard, too. People don’t aspire to be trash picker-uppers.”

The county sometimes uses jail inmates to pick up litter along the worst areas.

Officials expect a whole lot more litter and garbage to be collected or dropped off. The county accumulated 2,280 cubic yards during its 2021 Spring cleanup using the dumpsters and roadside pickup. As for tires, the county allows disposal at specific locations but not at the dumpsters. Other items also not allowed include antifreeze, paint, batteries and electronics.

For more details on the county event or to register your group, sign up online at www.desotocountyms.gov/540/Spring-Cleanup or call (662) 469-8152.