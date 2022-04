Most Law & Order: SVU fans know that series star Ice-T started out as a rapper before becoming an actor, but many may not be aware that he also fronts a Grammy-winning metal band. For more than three decades, Ice T has been the vocalist for Body Count, a hardcore metal band hailing from Los Angeles. In 2021, Body Count took home the Best Metal Performance award at the Grammys, for the song "Bum-Rush," which was the second single from their most recent album, 2020's Carnivore.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO