Thanks to a Virginia animal rescue, over 400 Beagles born at a breeding facility that supplies canines to research companies are getting a chance at love. According to a release from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, in January, the Fairfax-based rescue agreed to find homes for over 400 Beagles from Envigo — a Cumberland-based breeding company — that had become surplus during the pandemic and were no longer up for sale.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO