Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 37 MINUTES AGO