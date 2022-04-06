ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Jeff Howe, Longhorn Notebook, Spring FB Update (Maalik Murphy returns)

hornfm.com
 2 days ago

The return of the QB from...

hornfm.com

FanSided

This is why former Auburn football QB Bo Nix chose Oregon

After three years as the starting quarterback on the Plains, Bo Nix set the Auburn football community ablaze when he announced his decision to transfer after Bryan Harsin’s first season with the Tigers. Nix ended his career as an Auburn Tiger with a promising start to the 2021 season...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Make Micah Parsons Decision: NFL World Reacts

For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

LSU Pro Day: Giants on hand to watch Derek Stingley Jr.

The LSU Pro Day, where cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the main attraction, is being held on Wednesday. New York Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson is among those in attendance. This is an important workout for Stingley. A Lisfranc injury sidelined him for much of the 2021 season and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Auburn football: SDS says Robby Ashford provides stability as QB option

As A-Day approaches for Auburn football, the most burning roster questions revolve around the uncertainty at certain positions. No position is more uncertain than quarterback. The QB battle has been trimmed down to just four names with Dematrius Davis’ transfer, but there are still several different paths the Tigers offense could go down in 2022 and beyond.
AUBURN, AL

