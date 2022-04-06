Constance B. Strong

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 and departed March 24, 2022.
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Somerville, 81, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Somerville passed away April 3, 2022. She was born November 19, 1940.
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
HENDERSON & PALESTINE — Services for Mrs. Glenda “MeMaw” Hand Howard, 2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at Roquemore Baptist Church. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be in Palestine. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at the church. Mrs. Howard passed away March 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1949.
HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
TYLER — Private family graveside services for Eleanor Aline Morris of Tyler will be Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022 at Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Tyler Mrs. Morris was born July 21, 1936 and passed away on March 29, 2022.
TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
