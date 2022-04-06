ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Mr. Johnny Gee

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Grover C. Smith

TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ms. Keitha R. Ray

TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
TYLER, TX
WTOK-TV

Mr. Jerome Hopson

Memorial Services for Mr. Jerome Hopson will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Hopson, 62, of Austin, TX, who passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Austin, TX. A visitation will not be held.
AUSTIN, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Marshall Frater

TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Tyler, TX
Obituaries
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Doris Cater

WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
WINONA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Genell Rocha

TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paula Ann Secrest

TYLER — Memorial services for Paula Ann Secrest, 65, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lanes Chapel. Paula was born November 6, 1956 in San Antonio and passed away April 3, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Steven Beard

FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
FRANKSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gee
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Betty Jean Somerville

HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Somerville, 81, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Somerville passed away April 3, 2022. She was born November 19, 1940.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

HENDERSON & PALESTINE — Services for Mrs. Glenda “MeMaw” Hand Howard, 2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at Roquemore Baptist Church. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be in Palestine. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at the church. Mrs. Howard passed away March 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1949.
PALESTINE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Susan Thornton Lummus

HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan Thornton Lummus, 73, of Henderson, will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Lummus passed from this life on April 2, 2022. She was born February 10, 1949.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Martha Gayle Campbell

FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Funeral Home
Tyler Morning Telegraph

John William Barker

TYLER — John William Barker passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 71. Born to Campbell and Mary Barker in Beeville, Texas, he graduated in 1969 from Lee high school in Tyler, where he made many happy memories playing defensive end on the football team. After...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Verna Kay Loya

JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Robinson

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bobbie Joe "BJ" Finley

TYLER — Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley passed away on Monday, March 28 at Christus Mother Frances hospital in Tyler after a brief illness. Graveside services for Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley, 95, of Tyler, family only, will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 10:00 am at Cathedral in the Pines on South Broadway, Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Judge Lawler

KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Charles M. & Geraldine Broadway

JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Charles M. and Geraldine Taylor Broadway of Jacksonville, are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Methodist Church in Jacksonville Barbara Huggins will officiate. They will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Visitation will be on...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Steven Dean Morton

FLINT — Steven Dean Morton, 34, passed away on March 30,2022 in Flint, Smith County, Texas. He was born November 23,1987 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX to Johnny Ray Morton and Donna Susan (Rogers) Brachthuizn. He is survived by his father Johnny Morton and Amy; his mother...
FLINT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy