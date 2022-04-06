Mr. Johnny Gee

TYLER — Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley passed away on Monday, March 28 at Christus Mother Frances hospital in Tyler after a brief illness. Graveside services for Bobbie Joe (BJ) Finley, 95, of Tyler, family only, will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 10:00 am at Cathedral in the Pines on South Broadway, Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO