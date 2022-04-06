ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

Susan Thornton Lummus

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

HENDERSON — A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mrs. Susan...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Grover C. Smith

TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Gary Don Shipp

SPRING BRANCH, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Gary Don Shipp, 69, of Spring Branch, formerly of Henderson, 10a.m., Mon., April 4, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 3-5p.m., Sun., April 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Shipp passed away March 31, 2022 in Spring Branch. He was born on Dec. 21, 1952.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paula Ann Secrest

TYLER — Memorial services for Paula Ann Secrest, 65, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lanes Chapel. Paula was born November 6, 1956 in San Antonio and passed away April 3, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Steven Beard

FRANKSTON — A graveside service for Steve Beard, of Frankston, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
FRANKSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Henderson, TX
Henderson, TX
Obituaries
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Eleanor Aline Morris

TYLER — Private family graveside services for Eleanor Aline Morris of Tyler will be Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022 at Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Tyler Mrs. Morris was born July 21, 1936 and passed away on March 29, 2022.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mr. Johnny Gee

TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Gee, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Genell Rocha

TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Marshall Frater

TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susan Thornton#Crawford A#Crim Funeral Home
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Artie Marie Dambruch

TYLER — Artie Marie Dambruch, age 95, of Tyler, TX. passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Artie was born August 15, 1926.Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. View Lloyd James Funeral Home for full obituary.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Judline "Jerline" Thurman

KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 and departed March 24, 2022.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

MICHEAL RENA JONES

GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Enola Davis McDonald

MISSOURI CITY — Funeral services for Mrs. Enola McDonald, 83, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday April 2, 2022 at East Chapel CME Church/ Mineola with Rev. Raymond Williams serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Cedar Memorial Gardens under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Robinson

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ms. Keitha R. Ray

TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Doris Cater

WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
WINONA, TX
Albany Herald

Susan James Harris

Susan James Harris, 92, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was surrounded by family and her loving and faithful caregiver, Mary Morris. Susan is survived by her 4 children; Kathy (Lewis) Hartley of Babson Park, Fl; sons, Don (Elizabeth)Harris of St Augustine, Fl; Mark Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Scott(Marianne) Harris of Cumming, Ga. Grandchildren; Addy Willette, Harris Hartley, MaKay Wyatt, Carlisle, Mark Alan, Rett and Holt Harris; Leslie and Wells Harris; Sara Brisson and Emily Harris. Great grandchildren; Kate, Davis, Liz, Lake, Logan, Arlie, Luke and Noah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leo, father; Roy James, mother; Margaret McKusky James and sister; Laura Lee Wilson. Susan was born on January 25, 1930 in Glendale, West Virginia. She graduated from Follansbee High School in Follansbee, West Virginia. She and Donald were married on September 14, 1950. After moving to Albany, Ga in 1970, Susan worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career as an interior designer. Her other interests included geneology, collecting beautiful things and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan was a proud member of DAR, a member of the Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, member of St. Cecelia's Guild, member of Daughters Of The King and also PEO. After retiring and eventually moving to Lake Wales, Fl, she enjoyed several years of making new friends and being near her daughter and her family. She will be remembered for many things but especially her delightful sense of humor and beautiful heart. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga.
ATLANTA, GA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Constance B. Strong

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Ms. Constance Strong, 88, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 11:00 A.M. Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 at Strong Cemetery in Kilgore, TX. Public viewing will be held at the services. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
KILGORE, TX
WTAP

Obituary: Haverty, Susan Diane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan Diane Haverty, 65, of Parkersburg died March 22, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwin and Frances Kirby Haverty. Susan’s enjoyment in life was spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Steven Dean Morton

FLINT — Steven Dean Morton, 34, passed away on March 30,2022 in Flint, Smith County, Texas. He was born November 23,1987 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX to Johnny Ray Morton and Donna Susan (Rogers) Brachthuizn. He is survived by his father Johnny Morton and Amy; his mother...
FLINT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Martha Gayle Campbell

FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy