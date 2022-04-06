ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD chief: Officer shoots person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot one person while responding to a 911 call that someone was chasing another person with a gun in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Chief Johnny Jennings.

Channel 9 crews arrived at Brown Grier Road at Annabelle Place just after 3:30 a.m. to find a heavy police presence at the Pringle Square Apartments.

In a 5:30 a.m. news conference at the scene, Chief Jennings said officers got the 911 call at 3:20 a.m. for a person who was chasing someone else outside with a gun. When the police arrived, they found someone at the scene and an officer fired his gun, Jennings said. It is unclear whether the person he shot was one of the people referenced in the 911 call or someone else, Jennings said. He said only one person -- the person shot -- was found at the scene.

A neighbor told Channel 9 that she woke up to the voices of police officers outside her window, talking to the person who had just been shot.

“It was the police yelling, ‘He’s here, he’s here. We got him, we got him,’” the neighbor said. “All my family run to the living room we were scared.”

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Jennings said he was alert, conscious and expected to recover. CMPD said he was shot in the leg.

“We heard the guy yelling because he was in pain,” the neighbor said.

Jennings said the officer was taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons,” but no officers were hurt.

[ ALSO READ: 15-year-old who shot student at NC high school sentenced to four years in prison ]

The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case and per protocol, CMPD is conducting an internal investigation, Jennings said. The officer is being put on administrative leave, which is also standard protocol, Jennings said.

Jennings said officers are still looking for evidence. He said they don’t think anyone was outside when the shooting happened, but they plan to canvas the apartment complex where it happened. He asked anyone who knows anything to come forward and talk with them.

Police have not said if the person who was shot had a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6qK4_0f0oyJoa00
Officer-involved shooting Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting that involved at least one police officer in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, authorities said.

“These are always dangerous situations,” Jennings said. “You have split-second decisions that you have to make. We’re going to make sure that the SBI takes this case and they investigate it thoroughly.”

Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were at the scene investigating. For several hours, they blocked off the entrances and exits to the apartments for their crime scene, and wrapped crime scene tape around several buildings in the area.

“I moved here thinking I’d be very, very safe. I would never expect this type of police activity like this,” neighbor Natasha Green said.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One person shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WBTV

Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate a victim and found out that the victim was transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Jennings
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apartment Complex#Channel 9
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest suspect, charge him in shooting death of Burton man

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have charged a Burton man in the shooting death of another man who was found dead in his front yard in early March. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Trayvis Jenkins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. […]
BURTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner rules detention center death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lason Butler’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Bakari Sellers of Strom Law, representing the family of the Alvin S. Glenn inmate who died in custody on February 12. Sellers shared with WIS that the Richland County Coroner’s Office made the manner of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Nearly 400 pills containing fentanyl seized from Union County woman, deputies say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail woman is facing charges after investigators seized nearly 400 illegal pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 45-year-old Allison King was arrested last week after detectives found around 398 pills, about 45 grams, of illegally street-pressed street pills that […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy