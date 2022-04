After trading star center and face-of-the franchise Claude Giroux at the NHL trade deadline a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Flyers have recently been linked to the center market for this upcoming offseason. The Flyers have never been a team that has looked to go into a full rebuild, and it appears they won’t break that trend after a dreadful season that is still ongoing. The team has dealt with a slew of injuries, most notably to defenseman Ryan Ellis, whom the Flyers acquired last offseason to add to what was expected to be a formidable defense group.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO