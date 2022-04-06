ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai utility DEWA to raise $6.1 billion in biggest Gulf IPO since 2019

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Saeed Azhar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to raise 22.32 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of the range on Wednesday, in the Gulf's biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco's record deal in 2019.

DEWA will add to growing volume from issuers in the Gulf, where $3.5 billion has been raised from IPOs this year, data from Refinitiv shows, exceeding European listings even as global markets remain volatile after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dubai's deputy ruler and finance minister Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed said in a tweet that DEWA had attracted 315 billion dirhams of demand for the IPO, with buyers including sovereign wealth funds, private fund and 65,000 individual investors.

State utility DEWA had set an indicative price range of 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams, with the top level expected to raise 22.32 billion dirhams for the Dubai government. read more

As well as raising money for Dubai, the IPO aims to help the Emirate's exchange compete more effectively with bigger rivals in the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

DEWA's public share sale is the biggest to date in the Emirate and is also set to become the region's largest since Saudi Aramco's (2222.SE) $29.4 billion IPO, the world's biggest.

DEWA said in its prospectus the 18% share sale by the Dubai government was aimed at boosting trading liquidity in the stock market and raising its own profile with international investors.

The shares are set to begin trading on the Dubai Financial Market on April 12, with DEWA the largest company on the bourse with a market capitalisation of $33.8 billion.

Demand for DEWA's IPO has been strong, prompting it to first raise the size of the institutional offer and then boosting the retail portion by almost three times on Saturday. read more

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global IPO coordinators, while Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.

Emirates NBD and Moelis & Co acted as financial advisors.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Indonesia's GoTo seeks to raise $1.25 bln in local IPO

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest tech firm GoTo is looking to raise about $1.26 billion through an initial public offering this month, the company said in its prospectus published in local media on Tuesday, as it begins the process of gauging demand for the issue. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
MARKETS
WOKV

Dubai's state-owned water, power utility plans public offer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai's state-owned utility announced Tuesday it will list a sliver of its worth on the emirate's stock exchange, hoping to ride a recent wave of initial public offerings in the Gulf Arab states while avoiding the stumbles of past IPOs. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Dubai#Financial Advisors#Ipos#Gulf Ipo#European#Emirate
TechCrunch

Indonesian startup GoTo to raise up to $1.1B in IPO

GoTo says it aims to sell up to 52 billion new Series A shares at between 316 rupiah and 346 rupiah apiece, raising $28.8 billion at the top end of the range. The move comes at a time of increased volatility for listings and amid the turmoil due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that rattles financial markets.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi pharmacy firm Nahdi soars on debut after $1.36 billion IPO

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's market leader in retail pharmacies, made a strong market debut on Tuesday, opening 16.8% above its initial public offering price. Nahdi is among several IPOs hitting the Saudi market since Aramco's listing, as the country encourages family-owned businesses to list,...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

