Last week, we noted some of the missteps along the way that had the Miami Heat pushing for playoff seeding into the final week of the season. But those, also, largely have been the exceptions. Mostly, the Heat’s regular season has been a story of perseverance, fellowship, unity, bonding. “It made this one special from a regular-season standpoint, the fact that literally every player in that ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO