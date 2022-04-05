ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, ME

No injuries after truck crashes into building in Gray

rewind1009.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a man who was behind the wheel of a truck lost control of the vehicle...

rewind1009.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man dies after crashing pickup truck during medical emergency

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues. He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side […]
CANTONMENT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gray, ME
Accidents
Gray, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Gray, ME
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
WBIR

Two killed after pickup truck crash in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. — Two men died early Thursday after their truck went off the road and into a ditch line in Bell County, Kentucky, according to deputies. The Bell County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a crash with serious injuries on Little Clear Creek Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
BELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Traffic Accident#Goody S Pizzeria
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Man Dies after Crash with Truck in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 45-year-old man died at a hospital in northern Idaho after he crashed with a semi-truck at an intersection on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police, the crash victim, from Spokane, was taken to a nearby hospital Sunday March 20, where they died from their injuries. The man had been driving an older Mazda on a side road at around 11:50 a.m. when he collided with a semi-truck headed north on State Highway 41. The driver of the Mazda was the only person transported to the hospital. ISP said the crash shut down the highway.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFMJ.com

One person hospitalized after jeep crashes with semi truck in Fowler

One person had to be taken to the hospital after their Jeep crashed into a semi truck, a collision that shut down traffic in Fowler Township Tuesday night. A 911 call summary says the semi truck driver contacted first responders. The driver said they were backing the semi into a driveway on Youngstown Kingsville Road NE near Wilson Sharpsville Road when the Jeep hit the truck's trailer.
FOWLER, OH
WCTV

Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after Leon County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A male driver was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m., on Edenfield Road located off U.S. Highway 90 in Leon County where the vehicle left the road, collided into a power pole, numerous sign posts, and two large standing trees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCTV

Sneads Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Man from Sneads City suffers serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in an attempt to avoid a crash with a garbage truck. On March 21, a 39-year-old man was driving his motorcycle with no helmet on south on County Road 270 in the area of Askew lane Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy