(KUTV) - The BYU football team does one of the earliest Spring football camps in the country as they try and make the most of the allotment of fifteen practices allowed by the NCAA. It's an exciting time in Provo as the Cougars are prepping for the final season of independence before they'll join the Big 12 Conference and begin life among the "power five" conferences. Adam Mikulich visited the Cougars at a recent Spring football practice and caught up with the Cougars Offensive Coordinator, Aaron Roderick. The former Cougar receiver is excited about the progress the team is making and looks forward to leading the Cougars into an exciting and competitive schedule in 2022!

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO