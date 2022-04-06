ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- — The shots kept falling for Devin Booker, who appeared he was trying to prove a point. The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA this season and, according to the standings, it isn't particularly close. Booker scored 32 points to lead the Suns...

www.espn.com

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns set franchise record for wins in season, end Los Angeles Lakers playoff hopes

Sixty-three. History. Finally. The Phoenix Suns broke the franchise record for wins in a single season after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-110, Tuesday night before a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. "When we came here, the goal was obviously to build a program and step-by-step do some things," Suns coach Monty Williams said....
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
