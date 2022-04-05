Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Everton play their third match in six days this weekend, then - Premier League scheduling being what it is - enjoy an eleven-day break before they face Leicester City. The Toffees somehow appear incapable of gaining points on the road, so with five games left at Goodison Park this season, they probably are going to need to win at the very least three of them to escape relegation. On paper, Saturday’s game against Manchester United is probably the second toughest home match left to play, but all is not already lost and a win will give an embattled squad a welcome morale boost ahead of the short break. Here, we take a look at what they face in Ralf Rangnick’s outfit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO