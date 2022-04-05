ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

By Saul Garcia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (70’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional win. A dogged result though as it could and maybe should have been at least one...

SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Burnley

Did the Blues deserve to lose again on Wednesday night; manager Frank Lampard’s seventh reverse in nine premier league matches? It’s a tough question to answer. The team overcame a nervy opening to battle back from adversity and into a half-time lead, which they retained until Jay Rodriguez fired home for the hosts in the 57th minute. They rebounded following this setback - inflicted via some chaotic defending - and subsequently faced only a pot-shot from Maxwel Cornet, stopped easily by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before the Ivorian scored the decisive goal with five minutes of regulation time remaining. In between Burnley’s second half strikes, the visitors had dominated play and attempted nine shots at Nick Pope’s goal - though Sean Dyche’s disciplined outfit blocked five of them. Thereafter, substitute Salomon Rondon still had a chance to salvage a point for the Toffees, firing wide from 15 yards in added time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

How Will UEFA's New Spending Regulations Affect Manchester City?

Following the effect of the pandemic on European football, the continent’s football governing body, UEFA, has rolled out a new set of rules to regulate spending. This has been done in conjunction with the European Clubs Association (ECA) with the sole aim of making European football more sustainable. The...
UEFA
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
SB Nation

Total football? Sometimes a different ball game is needed to win

From Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’ approach to tika-taka – a vast array of footballing styles has captivated footballing audiences for generations. When I started following the game seriously in the mid-90s, teams “trying to play good football” were rightly lauded. The word “trying” is significant,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From A Gritty Win Over Stoke City

There haven’t been any occasions this season when the words ‘form’ and ‘momentum’ could be uttered, but – whisper it quietly – we’re close to finding both those things. Three wins out of four at home is something we’ve not achieved in a very long time. We’re not at the stage where it feels like the SCL feels like a fortress but the tide is slowly turning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Manchester United: Opposition Analysis | No Time to Lose

Everton play their third match in six days this weekend, then - Premier League scheduling being what it is - enjoy an eleven-day break before they face Leicester City. The Toffees somehow appear incapable of gaining points on the road, so with five games left at Goodison Park this season, they probably are going to need to win at the very least three of them to escape relegation. On paper, Saturday’s game against Manchester United is probably the second toughest home match left to play, but all is not already lost and a win will give an embattled squad a welcome morale boost ahead of the short break. Here, we take a look at what they face in Ralf Rangnick’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Salah On Contract Situation: “I Focus On The Team And That’s It”

When a world-class footballer approaches the final year of his contract with an extension far from guaranteed, it’s inevitable that the status of negotiations will be a huge story until they reach a conclusion. We have seen this first-hand with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for at least the last 8 months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Devastating Collapse against Burnley

It was a “must not lose” game, but a late collapse despite leading at the break meant Frank Lampard’s Everton did exactly what they couldn’t afford. The situation is now bleaker than ever, and it seems likely that the Blues will be sitting in the bottom three come Sunday night, as they must take on Manchester United at Goodison Park while Burnley travel to bottom-dwellers Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tactical Analysis: The Leicester draw and Rangnick’s options without Ronaldo

This is a continuation of the Tactical Analysis posted earlier. You can read part I here. As we looked at in Part I of this two part tactical analysis, Ralf Rangnick has managed to successfully reshape Manchester United around Cristiano Ronaldo. United now create more shots than the previous two years, with Ronaldo getting the bulk of them. It’s made them pretty reliant on the striker which leads to the question, what do you do if Ronaldo isn’t available?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League
Sports
SB Nation

Emerson Royal aware of summer transfer interest from Atletico Madrid

The right wing back situation at Tottenham Hotspur is... well, complicated. Spurs have two players at the position — Emerson Royal, who was a summer 2021 purchase from Barcelona under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and Matt Doherty, purchased a year earlier under Jose Mourinho. However, neither has really cemented a permanent place under Antonio Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups | Delph starts

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too. The Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard & players avoid away fans, Depay & Svanberg linked

“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals. “Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley 1-2 Everton: Live | Second half underway

52’ - Oh goodness! Gordon starts a break and finds Richy in space, he dinks in and out and then shoots, hits the outside of the post!!. 51’ - More pressure from the hosts and Everton are struggling to clear their lines here. Lennon’s cross falls to Westwood who is lining up a shot and Gordon deflects it wide. Mike Dean says goalkick though that was clearly a corner. Whew I say, for not the first time today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United transfers that never were

Indulge us a bit as we reminisce some near misses in Manchester United’s. This is going a bit far back, but the superstar Brazilian of the 2000s nearly made the move to Old Trafford in 2003 rather than Camp Nou, and the diverging timelines from that moment of his decision is truly mesmerizing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Erik ten Hag, Everton, and Formula 1

Colin and Nathan soldier on without their usual co-host Pauly as they return for The Busby Babe Podcast. This week they discuss the rumored decision to appoint Erik ten Hag as next Manchester United manager, the struggles of Everton ahead of Saturday’s match, and the state of the F1 title race ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Elden Ring talk is kept to a minimum.
MOTORSPORTS

