Cost of living crisis: Social rent on the rise

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial rent is on the rise by up to 4.1%, meaning some households could see an increase in costs of...

The Guardian

Rising cost of living is having a devastating impact

Jack Monroe’s powerful comments to the work and pensions select committee tell us more about the social security system than some MPs might have realised (Cost of living crisis could be fatal for some UK children, Jack Monroe tells MPs, 9 March). Eight years ago, Monroe told an all-party...
U.K.
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Everything you need to do before price surges on 1 April

The cost of living crisis is set to intensify from 1 April, when households will witness the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory.Bills are set to increase by a whopping 54 per cent, or almost £700, to just under £2,000 a year. National Insurance contributions are set to rise by 1.25 percent, while inflation and water bills are expected to soar. The profound spike in living costs means that half of UK children will have to sacrifice essentials such as food and clothing, according to new research. While this is undoubtedly a stressful time for many...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Cost of living: Food costs rise as farmers struggle

Farmers have said they are struggling to absorb rising costs as food prices for consumers continue to climb. NFU Cymru, which represents many farmers and growers in Wales, said fertiliser costs had doubled in a year, leaving some farmers "struggling to pay bills". Price rises are already reaching customers, with...
AGRICULTURE
#Social Housing#Cost Of Living#East London#Rents#The Resolution Foundation
The Independent

Inflation surges to 6.2% as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring to a new 30-year high in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.As consumer price inflation has reached near 30-year record levels in recent months, our analysis published today looks at...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
