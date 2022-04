AHSAHKA - The US Army Corps of Engineers says that discharges at Dworshak Dam will vary throughout the remainder of March to support multiple uses. Currently, Dworshak Dam is discharging 10,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) to meet end of month flood control targets. Discharges will remain steady through the rest of this week before slowly decreasing over the weekend, reaching around 4,600 cfs by Monday.

AHSAHKA, ID ・ 21 DAYS AGO