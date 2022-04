The North Idaho College Writing Center’s visiting writer series returns to NIC for the first time since February 2020. Peter Wayne Moe, author of “Touching This Leviathan,” will be at the NIC Writing Center in the Lee Hall Annex on the Coeur d’Alene campus from 12 to 1 p.m. on April 12. The public is invited to join the campus community for this free event.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO