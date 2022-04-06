Belt test April 5, 2022

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you can’t make it to the sauna, a sauna belt brings the sauna to your stomach and waist area. These belts provide more heat to the midsection area, which is not only effective for trimming fat, but for digestion and more. There are newer versions of sauna belts with electronic features included, or you can stick with gel pads. If you’re looking for a sauna belt that is rechargeable and can work well in various environments, the MarCoolTrip MZ Stimulator Belt is the top choice.

LIFESTYLE ・ 25 DAYS AGO