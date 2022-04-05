ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fundraiser for 61-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Outside Elmhurst Pizzeria Raises More Than $90K

Flushing Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraiser for a 61-year-old woman who was robbed and stabbed outside an Elmhurst pizzeria last month has raised more than $92,000. More than 2,300 people have donated money to a GoFundMe page set up three days ago to support Eun Hee Chang’s recovery after she was stabbed outside Louie’s Pizzeria...

flushingpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

15-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Woman In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges that allege he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old family member in Duluth last week. According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Superior Street on a disturbance call. A family member, a man, was alleged to have been assaulted. Police say officers investigated, spoke to the adult male family member, determined that there wasn’t an assault, and cleared the scene at around 6:55 p.m. Officers were called back at 7:04 p.m. for a medical call and that’s when they found a female victim, Karimah Phuly, stabbed and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say a boy — who is a family member — was arrested following an investigation and search warrant. The boy has been formally charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Karimah’s friends, family, and loved ones,” police said. The investigation into the stabbing continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Pizzeria#Elmhurst Hospital#Robbery#Abc7
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

Florida Woman Sentenced For Assaulting, Stabbing Ex-17-Year-Old Maryland Lover

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said. Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old killed in Fitchburg stabbing

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An 18-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fitchburg. There have been no arrests. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says Gadiel Maria was stabbed just before midnight on Friday. “It appears he was involved in some type of altercation on Spruce and Salem...
FITCHBURG, MA
NBC New York

25-Year-Old Woman in Custody in NYC Office Stabbing Death of 66-Year-Old: Cops

A 25-year-old woman is in custody in the stabbing death of a 66-year-old man who was found in an office in Queens Monday, authorities say. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at the 39th Avenue building, which appears linked to a NewYork-Presbyteria facility and a Korean radio station -- shortly before noon found the 66-year-old victim unresponsive with stab wounds to his body and neck, officials said.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

25-year-old woman with bloodstained clothes arrested for fatal stabbing of prominent lawyer

A woman was arrested in New York and charged in connection with the death of a prominent immigration lawyer from Queens, according to authorities. XiaoNing Zhang, 25, was apprehended on Monday at an office on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, which belonged to 66-year-old immigration lawyer Jim Li.Police were called to the scene to find Mr Li covered with blood and suffering stab wounds to his neck, shoulders and torso, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.The victim, who was imprisoned in China for two years in 1989 after protesting at the pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, was rushed to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
GRANTVILLE, GA
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Stabbing Death Of 54-Year-Old Woman In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is accused in the Thursday morning stabbing death of a 54-year-old woman in Dundalk, authorities said. Raymond Swartz was arrested Thursday and booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Stacy Franz, Baltimore County Police said. Officers were called to Swartz’s home in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road about 4 a.m. Thursday in response to a disturbance, police said. Upon arrival, they found Swartz walking in the road. After speaking with Swartz, officers went to his home where they found Franz, who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. She died at the scene. Swartz remains in custody without bond while awaiting court proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.
DUNDALK, MD
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy