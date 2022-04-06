ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The 10 Best Animated Netflix Shows, Ranked

By Maximilian Leunig
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimation is one of the most expansive forms of storytelling, with characters and situations that provide a true escape from reality with limits that extend as far as your imagination. One company taking this mindset to heart is Netflix, whose animated shows and films have provided some of the most exciting...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, and More

If you're giving your watchlist a good spring cleaning, save room for two of this month's biggest returning shows: FX's acclaimed dramedy Atlanta and Netflix's hit romance Bridgerton. The two shows don't exactly have a lot in common, but they're coming back to television a day apart — and they hit streaming the same day (March 25), following Atlanta's Thursday premiere on FX. (Read our review of Atlanta Season 3 here.) Over on Amazon, singer-rapper-flutist Lizzo's new reality series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also premieres March 25. It's a big day! This month has saved some of the best debuts for last; the new Marvel series Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30.
MOVIES
Collider

Ranking The Most Offbeat Superhero Shows to Stream, From Worst to Best

We've all been there, sitting in front of the TV and losing the will to live as we scroll through the mammoth range of films and shows on Netflix, HBO, or Disney+. The streaming service hasn't been immune to the superhero fever sweeping the globe either, boasting numerous super shows about super people.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nat Faxon
Person
Aimee Carrero
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Aj Michalka
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Matt Groening
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Turning Red' to 'Spirited Away': The Best Animated Movies Where People Turn Into Animals, Ranked

Transformations have long been fertile ground for animated features, with a wide array of variations. Snow White featured an evil queen (Lucille La Verne) who turned into an old hag. Beauty and the Beast had servants who transformed into teapots and serving bowls. Pinocchio showed how a wooden puppet turns into a real boy. Then there are the numerous films where human characters turn into animals, which is where Turning Red, the latest film from Pixar, slides in. In the movie, young Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) turns into a big, red panda when she gets excited. Critics have embraced Turning Red, extolling its themes on adolescence and body positivity through an Asian-Canadian point of view. But where does it sit among other animated films where humans turn into animals? Let's find out!
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New TV Shows on Hulu in April 2022

It’s hard to imagine any possible April showers with the wide array of television choices Hulu is serving up for the month! Kick off April with Season 2 of the beloved and nostalgic Hardy Boys, before switching to a heavier note at the end of the month with the highly-anticipated true crime series starring Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven. Between the launch of a sort-of-not-really new reality television dynasty and the arrival of multiple Australian drama series, there’s plenty of stellar content to occupy the time if those showers do come to fruition.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Animated Films
Collider

How to Watch 'As They Made Us': Is the Comedy Drama Streaming or in Theaters?

Dysfunctional families come in different shapes and forms and in As They Made Us, it comes in form of Abigail’s family. Abigail (Dianna Agron) is a divorced mother of two who’s trying to get a second chance at love but her ailing father, her stubborn mother who’s in denial about her husband’s impending death, and her estranged brother are not making it easy for her.
MOVIES
Collider

Where 'Our Flag Means Death' Ranks Against Taika Waititi's Best Movies & TV Shows

Taika Waititi is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker from New Zealand who has taken the world by storm in recent years. After finding mainstream Hollywood success with Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi's star has been well and truly on the rise, from an Academy Award nomination for his work on Jojo Rabbit to launching the HBO Max series, Our Flag Means Death.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

How to Watch 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is it Streaming Online or in Movie Theaters?

After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie, Sega’s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog is back with a second installment two years after the release of the first movie. Picking up from where the first film left off, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), who is now settling in Green Hills and has to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. Sonic is tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new ally, Knuckles (Idris Elba), to search for a mystical emerald that could destroy civilization and Sonic has to team up with a new friend to find the emerald first before it falls into the wrong hands.
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Apple TV+'s Pachinko, Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix

"I know I said we'd hang out, but I'm going to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+ instead" is a good excuse to get out of a scheduled engagement. "Can we push girls' night out to next week? Halo premieres on Thursday" is also perfectly valid. "Hey doc, I'd like to reschedule my emergency appendectomy. Season 2 of Bridgerton is out on Friday, and I can't leave the house" is a very clear way to establish your priorities that others will understand. The end of the week is stacked with great options, so feel free to clear your schedule for what's truly important in your life with the best shows and movies to watch this week.
TV SHOWS
Collider

Why Villanelle Giving Eve the Cold Shoulder in 'Killing Eve's Latest Episode Was the Twist We Needed

For the last four years, viewers have been devouring the various forms of tension that coarse through the veins of Killing Eve, the critically-acclaimed BBC America drama series adapted for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. The genre-bending thriller follows Eve Polastri (Oh), a MI5 agent who takes a particular interest in a case involving an unidentified assassin. Up until Eve’s involvement, the other agents were pretty stumped on what type of person would be carrying out these elaborate and creative kills and even considered moving the mystery to the side and tackling the next headache on their stacked pile.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Shows Like 'Archive 81' to Watch Next for More Eerie Mysteries

Netflix’s hit series Archive 81 is full of twists, turns, and the occasional occult encounter. Based on a podcast of the same name, Archive 81 follows Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a conservator who is hired to restore a series of VHS tapes that were damaged in a fire. The tapes were created by Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), a PhD student in 1994 working on her dissertation project about the history of an apartment building called the Viser. Melody discovers that the Viser might be hiding a dark and sinister secret, while Dan works to uncover what happened to Melody and the Viser nearly 30 years after the tapes were filmed.
TV SERIES
Collider

Top 15 'Steven Universe' Songs, Ranked

Steven Universe is undoubtedly Cartoon Network’s most musical series. While other shows of its kind certainly featured music and songs, the Rebecca Sugar series used its songs in the traditionally musical sense of communicating the characters’ emotions and progressing the story. The songs themselves are as integral to the show’s identity as the animation, characters and the dialogue itself.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Julia' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Tasty New Series?

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when food television programs didn't exist. Now you can barely turn on the TV without being inundated by a slew of cooking shows, baking competitions, and restaurant renovations. There's just something comforting and cozy about watching chefs chop, roast, and bake delicious foods from the comfort of our own homes. But it wasn't until Julia Child stepped into audiences' living rooms with her series The French Chef that cooking shows began to take off. After all, with her larger-than-life personality and joyful, fearless approach to both cooking and life itself, Child has been considered by many to be the pioneer of the modern cooking show.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Ufotable Spectacularly Adapted ‘Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc’ From the Original Manga

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's success is due to a combination of two key elements: Koyoharu Gotouge’s incredible storytelling and fascinating characters, and Studio Ufotable’s adaptation, without forgetting the heartfelt voice acting from the cast, and top-notch animation. If the Demon Slayer anime was a recipe, Gotouge provides the high-quality ingredients and Ufotable blends them all together symbiotically, adding meaningful creative liberties here and there, and elevating it all to greatness with smooth and incredibly stylistic animation.
COMICS
Collider

From Shadow the Hedgehog to Chaos: Top 7 Characters We Want to See in 'Sonic 3'

Both the best and worst thing about the Sonic franchise is that there is an expansive list of characters that are constantly being introduced. Some characters went on to become fan favorites and still show up a lot in the games and spin off media. Others however are better left forgotten to time like Chip from Sonic Unleashed. The less said about Chip the better.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy