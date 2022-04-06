ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City, businesses, community leaders get behind gun buybacks, security camera rebates

By Joseph Luther, Freelance Reporter
chicagostarmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun buybacks and integrating Chicago’s many security cameras were the focus of a public safety announcement by Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday. Lightfoot, together with representatives from the Chicago Police Department, city businesses and community leaders, announced rebates for the purchase of residential and business security cameras and fundraising for what they...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WLKY.com

Community members, city leaders in Louisville say unity and initiative can help curb violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coming off of a deadly weekend in Louisville, community members and leaders say residents joining together is the only way forward. Sitting in her living room Monday, Candy Linear says it doesn't feel like eight months since she lost her 16-year-old daughter Nylah Linear. She sat in front of Nylah's memorial in her home -- still in pain and heartbroken.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCRA.com

Officers, city leaders visit Stockton community amid wave of violence

STOCKTON, Calif. — Community organizations, city leaders and the Stockton Police Department’s neighborhood impact team visited a neighborhood recently affected by violence. Two days prior, a double shooting claimed the life of a Stockton uncle, loved ones say, died trying to protect his nieces and nephews. Community leaders...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Denver

Weekend Gun Buyback Event In Denver Collects 189 Firearms

DENVER (CBS4) – A gun buyback program in Denver last weekend recovered 189 firearms. It’s the first of many safe disposal opportunities scheduled for the coming months. (credit: CBS) According to Denver Police Department, Denver hasn’t had a buyback event since 1993. A Colorado law enacted in 2013 has made holding buyback events complicated. “Gun buybacks are difficult to put together. There is a state law that prohibits us from taking guns and providing compensation for those guns,” DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said. “What’s unique about this is we had a community partner that helped us get past that challenge by taking...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Rebates#Private Security#Chicago Mayor#Gps#Chicagoans#Cpd
CBS LA

LAPD hosting buyback event just for 'ghost guns'

The LAPD is employing one of its best tactics to get ghost guns off the streets – gift cards.The LAPD is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday just for ghost guns, the firearms that are often bought online in pieces and are untraceable."Our goal here is not only to educate the public to let them know this is illegal, it is dangerous and taking proactive measure in order to reduce all this violence, firearm-related violence in the city of Los Angeles," LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza said.Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.Ghost guns can be exchanged at the following locations:Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037New Hope Baptist Church, 5200 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011Van Nuys Masonic Center, 14750 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405Wilmington Municipal Building, 544 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744Ahmanson Training Center, 5651 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magnolia State Live

‘They just wanted guns’ Cameras catch home invasion; officers seek help in string of burglaries in Mississippi River community

Rusty Wagoner was out of town early Thursday morning when he received a disturbing phone call. “My alarm company called and said there had been an intrusion at my home,” Wagoner said. “They alerted the sheriff’s office. My cameras caught him at about 4:07 a.m. casing my house, walking around it and looking in windows. He tried to kick in the back door, but couldn’t so he broke into my utility shed and got a hammer and pry bar. He used the hammer to bust into the back door. That’s when the alarm went off and he didn’t have much time after that.”
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
frommers.com

Car Renters Force Customers to Bring Fuel Receipts—but It's Not Always in the Contract

American rental car companies have been doing it for more than a decade now. When customers rent vehicles, clerks frequently say that if the car is returned with a full tank of gas, then the renter will be required to produce a receipt for the gas purchase. More specifically, the receipt must be from a gas station within a certain distance from the rental agency.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy