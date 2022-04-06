ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Forest Service warns of high fire danger, including large fires across the state

By Morgan Riddell
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The state is under a high wildfire notice, which is only expected to get worse as the week goes on, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Erin O’Connor with the forest service said they don’t only need people to pay attention this week, but...

