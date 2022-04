ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Sunday, April 3, the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center hosted one of the more unique Easter events in the area, the Underwater Egg Hunt. During the fifth annual event, 90 kids of all ages signed up for three separate shifts. When the whistle sounded, they jumped from the edge of the pool and swim to collect the nearly 2,000 plastic eggs that were strewn about the water.

