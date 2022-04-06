ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Some zoos taking major steps to avoid avian flu exposure

WQAD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 23 million poultry have been killed...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo takes steps to protect its flock from deadly bird flu

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Extra precautions are being taken at the NEW Zoo in Suamico to protect its birds from a deadly virus. Last week, officials confirmed the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wisconsin since 2015 in a Jefferson County flock. The highly contagious and deadly...
SUAMICO, WI
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions to protect its birds from avian flu

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Seneca Park Zoo is taking precautions to protect some of its birds from the avian flu, which scientists have recently detected in New York State. The zoo is taking precautions by moving some of its typically outdoor birds inside and will monitor flu detections in the state, according to Communications Coordinator Donato DiRenzo.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBAY Green Bay

NEW Zoo moves some birds indoors after avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo is taking steps to protect its flock from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI. The park, located in Suamico, says Protecting our Flock signs indicate some birds have been temporarily moved inside for their safety. HPAI has been confirmed in a commercial...
SUAMICO, WI
WQAD

Niabi Zoo makes changes to keep birds safe from Avian Flu

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo staff are taking precautions to keep birds safe from contracting Avian Flu. Zoo director Lee Jackson says Niabi was first alerted of the issue back in February when cases popped up out east. Since then, they've created plans in place to keep birds...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Zoos#Birds#U S
Ashe County's Newspaper

Missouri poultry industry scrambles to contain avian flu

(The Center Square) – Consumers have no health risk of getting avian flu if they eat poultry, but producers are anxious about the virus killing flocks and causing shortages and price increases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri is one of 13 states with commercial and backyard...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

Birds at Animal Sanctuary Euthanized Due to Avian Flu

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Dozens of birds at an animal sanctuary in New Hampshire were euthanized after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu strain. WMUR-TV reports state officials said it's the first confirmed diagnosis of the strain in domestic birds in New Hampshire, and the owners of Pumpkin Wall Farm animal sanctuary in Derry said they’re devastated. State workers were at the animal sanctuary Friday euthanizing what the owners estimated to be about 80 of their birds.
DERRY, NH
WCIA

Scovill Zoo taking precautions for Bird Flu

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The bird flu is making its way through flocks across the country. A few days ago, the first case popped up in Illinois. This week, a case was found in a backyard flock in McLean County. Several bird farmers, and others in charge of birds, are taking precautions. Including the Scovill […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Zoo reacts to local avian flu cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cases of avian flu has triggered a continuation of enhanced protocols at Peoria Zoo. According to a Peoria Park District press release, the protocols were triggered by cases that were confirmed in McLean County over the weekend. “At this time, we’re looking at increased...
PEORIA, IL
JC Post

Sunset Zoo takes action to protect animals from Avian Influenza

Manhattan— Sunset Zoo is taking prevention protocol measures to protect the animals in their care at Sunset Zoo, according to a media release from the zoo. Members of the zoo's veterinary Exotic Animal Care Team from Kansas State University are working closely with the animal care staff at Sunset Zoo to implement procedures necessary to protect the animals in our care.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Portsmouth Herald

Avian flu found in Rockingham County backyard flock

On March 16, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. This is the first confirmed diagnosis of avian flin domestic birds in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WIBC.com

Progress in Fighting the Avian Flu Outbreak: Some Quarantines Are Over

DUBOISE COUNTY, Ind.--Progress is being made in stopping the bout of avian flu that has seriously affected six farms in Duboise and Greene counties. The areas around the four farms affected in Duboise County are no longer under quarantine and no longer have to have permits to sell poultry or eggs, said Denise Derrer Spears, spokesperson for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
The Manhattan Mercury

Sunset Zoo closes some areas out of precaution as bird flu reaches Kansas

“Bird flu” has been reported in Kansas, and Sunset Zoo says it is taking prevention protocol measures to protect its animals. Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, may be closed to the public. Also, the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.
KANSAS STATE
WPBF News 25

Avian flu case confirmed in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — Wildlife experts in Florida have confirmed that avian influenza is present in Martin County. Savannah Steckler, a wildlife rehabilitator at the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center in Palm City, said a dead duck that was dropped off at the facility earlier this month had the virus.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy