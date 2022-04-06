Some zoos taking major steps to avoid avian flu exposure

“Bird flu” has been reported in Kansas, and Sunset Zoo says it is taking prevention protocol measures to protect its animals. Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, may be closed to the public. Also, the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO