Clemson Tigers point guard Al-Amir Dawes enters transfer portal

We are a little more than halfway through the college softball season, and we have seen records broken, walk-off homers and thrilling defensive plays on the diamond. Much like last year, Oklahoma has showed off its dominance. The Sooners, who won their first 33 games of the 2021 season en route to the Women's College World Series title, are 32-0, leading the nation in batting average (.383) and ERA (0.67). Star Jocelyn Alo ranks third in the country in batting average (.513) and fourth in home runs (16).
