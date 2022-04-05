ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Tigers point guard Al-Amir Dawes enters transfer portal

By Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the men's basketball transfer portal, becoming the second Tigers point guard to do so since the season ended....

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

South Carolina reserves Russell, Wesolek to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Two South Carolina reserves in guards Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek have entered their names in the transfer portal Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship. Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who was a McDonald's All-American. But Russell never...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Kentucky Wildcats freshman basketball player Bryce Hopkins enters transfer portal

Kentucky freshman Bryce Hopkins entered the transfer portal Thursday morning. Hopkins, a 6-foot-6 forward, was ranked No. 33 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. The player out of Fenwick High School (Illinois) failed to carve out a consistent role during his lone season in Lexington. He was a rotation piece during the first half of the season, playing double-figure minutes in four of his first five games. Over the final 14 games of the season, however, Hopkins saw three or fewer minutes in all but one game -- including six games where he didn't see time.
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

Louisiana Tech men's basketball star forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. enters transfer portal

Louisiana Tech star basketball player Kenneth Lofton Jr. entered the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, immediately becoming one of the best available transfers. A 6-foot-7, 275-pound power forward from Texas, Lofton was one of the most productive players in the country this past season. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
ESPN

College softball roundtable: Oklahoma's undefeated run, biggest surprises and more

We are a little more than halfway through the college softball season, and we have seen records broken, walk-off homers and thrilling defensive plays on the diamond. Much like last year, Oklahoma has showed off its dominance. The Sooners, who won their first 33 games of the 2021 season en route to the Women's College World Series title, are 32-0, leading the nation in batting average (.383) and ERA (0.67). Star Jocelyn Alo ranks third in the country in batting average (.513) and fourth in home runs (16).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

CLEVELAND --  A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Amir#Point Guard#Fordham
ESPN

Olympic gold medalist Carey returning to elite gymnastics

CORVALLIS, Ore. --  Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is returning to elite gymnastics. Carey, who won gold in floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Games, announced on Instagram Wednesday that the Oregon State freshman plans to attend a USA Gymnastics team camp following next week's NCAA Championships. The 21-year-old...
CORVALLIS, OR
WTWO/WAWV

Top NBA draft picks from Indiana

(Stacker) — Each summer, the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft shines a light on the top college and international players looking to enter the pros—and it also affords professional teams the opportunity to improve their roster by bringing in young talent and strengthening the key offensive and defensive skills necessary to put together a winning […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Miami Heat clinch No. 1 seed for Eastern Conference playoffs

The Miami Heat clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs on Thursday. Losses by the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics gave Miami its fourth No. 1 seed in team history. The Heat came out on top of the competitive conference despite stars Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Cobra Sports is going to 'shock a lot of people' at BAL says Jared Harrington

Cobra Sports is one of three debutant teams taking part in the Basketball Africa League's Nile Conference in Cairo this month, but point guard Jared Harrington has warned that established sides better not sleep on the South Sudanese team. Washington DC's Harrington, who joined up with the Cobras just a...
NBA
ESPN

Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Heat

Atlanta Hawks (42-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (52-28, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game. The Heat are 12-2 against the rest of their division....
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy