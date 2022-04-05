Clemson Tigers point guard Al-Amir Dawes enters transfer portal

Kentucky freshman Bryce Hopkins entered the transfer portal Thursday morning. Hopkins, a 6-foot-6 forward, was ranked No. 33 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. The player out of Fenwick High School (Illinois) failed to carve out a consistent role during his lone season in Lexington. He was a rotation piece during the first half of the season, playing double-figure minutes in four of his first five games. Over the final 14 games of the season, however, Hopkins saw three or fewer minutes in all but one game -- including six games where he didn't see time.

